Is Kylie Jenner pressuring Timothee Chalamet to propose?

Kylie Jenner is reportedly "putting some pressure" on beau Timothee Chalamet to take their romance further, but the actor is not ready "yet."

​According to a report by Page Six, a source claimed that the reality TV star is ready to walk the aisle with the Wonka star.

​“Kylie is ready to get engaged and has made it pretty clear to Timothée that she sees marriage in their future,” the insider told the outlet.

​The tattler further shared, “She’s not giving him ultimatums or demanding a ring, but she’s definitely making her feelings known and hoping he’ll get there sooner rather than later.”

​"It’s putting some pressure on Timothée to take that next step,” they added

​However, as per the source, Timothee isn’t quite ready

​"Timothée loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he’s simply not there yet," the tipster claimed.

​“There’s a feeling that if he were to propose anytime soon, it would be more because of the pressure he’s feeling rather than because he’s genuinely ready.”

​Back in February, Timothee first talked about his marriage plans during a promotional event in London for Marty Supreme.

​When asked about it, he joked that it's too personal to share and his response could possibly get him in “trouble."

​However, his final answer was "yes."

​For those unversed, Timothee and Kylie were first romantically linked back in April 2023. The couple made their romance public at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in September of the same year.