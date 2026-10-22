Julia Stiles reflects on her tribute to late 'DWTS' costar Heath Ledger

Julia Stiles recently revealed that she sought Michelle Williams’ approval for her tribute to the late 10 Things I Hate About You costar Heath Ledger for Dancing with the Stars.

For those unaware, Stiles and Ledger appeared together in 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You on the famous American reality-dancing television series.

Speaking with Extra for an interview, Stiles shared that she had a conversation with Williams regarding the tribute and she clearly asked her “if this was okay.”

“And she said, yes,” she unveiled, adding, “I was like bawling the first day of rehearsals because of all the nostalgia and the memories. But also because I was… bumping up against something.”

The Bourne Identity star also appreciated her dance pro partner Ezra Sosa for his emotional support during the practice, making it a “transformative” moment.

“He clocked it and he changed the concept or the way that we thought about the dance in a way that really opened me up, and I’m forever grateful,” Stiles shared.

For those unaware, Ledger passed away at the age of 28 due to an accidental overdose caused by acute intoxication from a combination of prescription medications on January 22, 2008.

It is pertinent to mention that Williams is the mother of the late Heath Ledger’s 20-year-old daughter, Matilda.