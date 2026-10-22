Amy Winehouse receives emotional tribute as album marks 20th anniversary

Amy Winehouse’s legendary masterpiece Back to Black was honored with a triumphant, one-night-only celebration at The Roundhouse in Camden Town on October 21.

Original album producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi reunited with The Amy Winehouse Band, led by long-term musical director Dale Davis, alongside producers Paul O’Duffy and p*nut, to perform the record.

A star-studded cast of singers also took to the stage to pay homage to Winehouse's iconic catalog. Corinne Bailey Rae performed the title track Back To Black, while Jessie Reyez delivered an explosive rendition of Rehab.

Meanwhile, Yebba offered a soulful performance of Love Is A Losing Game. The phenomenal concert also featured stellar appearances by Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas, FLO, Baby Rose, Nia Smith, Sasha Keable, Skye Newman, and Terri Walker.

The memorable evening culminated in a stirring finale as all the guest artists joined forces for a joyous ensemble performance of Valerie.

Reflecting on the enduring power of the music, Mark Ronson noted how incredible it remains that six tracks created during a period of intense musical infatuation continue to touch millions worldwide two decades later.

Salaam Remi echoed this sentiment, describing Amy Winehouse as a truly unique artist whose immense talent, honesty, and passion were a profound gift to the world.

To mark twenty years since the Amy Winehouse's album's original release on October 27 2006, UMR/Island is set to release a suite of expanded anniversary editions on Friday October 23.