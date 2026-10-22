Kourtney Kardashian reveals Kanye West’s surprising advice

Kourtney Kardashian followed Kanye West’s unexpected advice.

In a latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed one piece of advice which her sister Kim’s ex-husband Kanye gave her about relationships.

“I remember Kanye told me, ‘I feel like God is calling me to tell you that you should not hook up with any randoms until you are with your husband,’” the Poosh founder shared.

“And I didn’t,” she revealed.

For those unaware, the Grammy winning rapper and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014, before filing for divorce in 2021.

However, the conversation comes up when Kourtney was visiting her stepson Landon Barker’s new home, during the episode, and the reality TV star jokingly suggested the young man to “wait for marriage” before engaging in intimacy.

As for Kourtney herself, she tied the knot with Travis Barker after their longtime friendship in 2022.

Recently on The Magnificent Others, Travis has addressed his marriage to Kourtney, “We both wanted it to happen, and we knew if it did happen, it would probably be like neither of us would have a choice — we would just be overwhelmed with whatever and fall madly in love,” he continued, “And we did.”

Noting, “I already loved her as a friend. … I loved her for years. It was someone that was always a friend, that I always thought about.”

“When it happened, it was like a perfect symmetry from both of our sides,” the Blink-182 rocker further added.