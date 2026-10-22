Richard E. Grant breaks silence on his early exit from 'The Celebrity Traitors'
Richard E. Grant opens up about leaving 'The Celebrity Traitors' early
Richard E. Grant recently dismissed claims about his planned early exit from The Celebrity Traitors.
For those unaware, Grant was accused of sharing private information months before BBC show’s release date and portrayed himself to be a "faithful" traitor but it was a pre-planned move to leave the show.
Taking to his social media, the Swazi and English actor stated, “I usually wouldn't comment on things like this, but I've been made aware some press outlets are suggesting I 'staged' my Traitors reveal to get out of filming.”
He added, “This is categorically false. I'm an avid fan of the show and have been since it first aired.”
“Being picked as a Traitor when I was convinced I'd be a Faithful was an absolute dream and a sheer shock to the system,” the Game of Thrones star said.
In addition to his social media statement, Grant chatted with journalist Victoria Derbyshire and quipped, “When he [Joe Lycett] said 'are you a Traitor?' we had just come out of being nominated and I thought 'yeah, isn't everybody going to say that?' and they didn't, so I paid the price.”
It is pertinent to mention that the Saltburn actor was the first person who was sent home from the reality television series, and sources revealed that he “was there for a good time, not a long time.”
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