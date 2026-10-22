Russell Brand rape trial lands him in hot waters as victim’s friend breaks silence

Russell Brand told an alleged rape victim he would “autograph inside of your uterus” a court was told.

The comedian is alleged to have anally raped the woman at his £2.3 million home in Hampstead Village after she "said no lots of times."

A friend of the alleged victim told Southwark Crown Court that she went to see Brand’s Hammersmith Apollo show with her friend.

She said that Brand signed off the show by saying, “If you see me out in the foyer and you think ‘I really fancy him and would like to have sex with him, but I can’t because it is Russell Brand’, you probably can… my age range is from 16 to death.”

She added that Brand said he would give them an “autograph” on the “inside of your uterus.” The friend described being “picked” by Russell Brand after his Apollo gig, but leaving when sexual activity started backstage.

She said, “We were, I suppose, picked from loads of people in the foyer, invited to go up to this bar. There was another girl by herself, with a male friend who hadn’t been invited back. I suggested she hang around with us so she wasn’t on her own.”

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC asked if Brand started having sex with her friend and the other woman in his dressing room, and she told the court she had then left. “I’m not sure how much time had passed, but yes, I left while that was ongoing.”

The witness said that her friend felt a bit “uncomfortable and a bit guilty” about what had happened with the 50-year-old controversial personality at the Hammersmith Apollo show.

She stated, “I think I asked her if she had sex with him and she said no, but he had had sex with another girl and that she watched and that she felt bad about that.”

The friend of the victim also testified that Brand sent his alleged victim a message, “He wanted to meet up with her to finish what they started. I think I remember that being a part of the message.”

She admitted that her friend was “excited and flattered” by the message.

The witness said her friend was “crying, really upset” when they met up after her encounter at Brand’s house, and she told her what had happened.

“She said he sent a car to collect her. She had gone to his house, she had to be in some kind of room until he was free to see her. He was quite aggressive and then she said he forcibly put it in my bum, and it really, really hurt her,” the friend informed he court.

“I asked if she was OK, I told her that was awful and I asked specifically ‘did you say no?’, and she said yes, lots of times.”

The court heard the alleged victim told her friend that Brand turned “really nasty” at the end of the incident. Her friend told the court: “She said there was a lot of mess… on the bed. Then he became really nasty and made her clean it up.”

The friend added, “She told me she was in a lot of pain – ‘he really f****** hurt me’. She said she couldn’t sit down and she was in a lot of pain.”

Currently, Russell Brand is accused of sexual assault and rape by six different women, all allegations which he has vehemently denied.