Taylor Swift regrets her marriage to Travis Kelce: Source claims
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in July of this year after years of their high-profile romance
Taylor Swift is reportedly under strong criticism over her marriage to Travis Kelce.
For those unaware, the pop sensation and the NFL star started dating in 2023, announced their engagement in August 2025 in a joint Instagram post, and tied the knot on July 3, 2026, in a private ceremony at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in Manhattan, New York City.
An insider now told Radar Online that Swift is experiencing a big change in people’s behavior after her marriage.
The source said, “Taylor can feel the backlash. She knows there's fatigue. The wedding, Travis, the nonstop attention – she's genuinely anxious about how people will respond.”
As per the sources, the Life of a Showgirl songstress is observing the situation as it will directly impact her music career; however, she is confident that her music has the power to make people fall in love with her again.
"Taylor used to feel untouchable. Now she feels like she has something to prove. This comeback matters,” the insider stated.
It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Taylor Swift dropped four new songs as part of her expanded album project, The Life of a Showgirl, on September 25, 2026. The songs are Patient Zero, Pink Clouding, Babylon, and Cleveland.
-
Kourtney Kardashian reveals Kanye West’s surprising advice
-
Richard E. Grant breaks silence on his early exit from 'The Celebrity Traitors'
-
'Cats' star Judi Dench shares sad update on her acting career at 91
-
Amy Winehouse receives emotional tribute as album marks 20th anniversary
-
Zendaya's stylist Law Roach breaks silence on his split from Keke Palmer
-
Chris Pratt shares hilarious update on his children's Halloween plans
-
Matthew Perry's sister spills heartbreaking detail about his 'Friends' wedding
-
Julia Stiles reflects on her tribute to late 'DWTS' costar Heath Ledger