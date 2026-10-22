Taylor Swift regrets her marriage to Travis Kelce: Source claims

Taylor Swift is reportedly under strong criticism over her marriage to Travis Kelce.

For those unaware, the pop sensation and the NFL star started dating in 2023, announced their engagement in August 2025 in a joint Instagram post, and tied the knot on July 3, 2026, in a private ceremony at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in Manhattan, New York City.

An insider now told Radar Online that Swift is experiencing a big change in people’s behavior after her marriage.

The source said, “Taylor can feel the backlash. She knows there's fatigue. The wedding, Travis, the nonstop attention – she's genuinely anxious about how people will respond.”

As per the sources, the Life of a Showgirl songstress is observing the situation as it will directly impact her music career; however, she is confident that her music has the power to make people fall in love with her again.

"Taylor used to feel untouchable. Now she feels like she has something to prove. This comeback matters,” the insider stated.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Taylor Swift dropped four new songs as part of her expanded album project, The Life of a Showgirl, on September 25, 2026. The songs are Patient Zero, Pink Clouding, Babylon, and Cleveland.