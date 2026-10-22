Prince Harry's interview called 'weapons-grade crap'

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently sat for an interview with GQ, sparking reactions from social media and British journalists

By The News Digital
Published October 22, 2026
Prince Harrys interview called weapons-grade crap
Prince Harry's interview called 'weapons-grade crap'

Conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly invited British journalist Piers Morgan to discuss Prince Harry’s recent interview with GQ.

Before asking Morgan to comment on Harry’s remarks about journalism, Kelly said, “the way he is talking about himself here is so delusional.”

Kelly then played a clip from Prince Harry’s interview where the Duke of Sussex said:

“I’ve been really criticized for telling my story. And I find it is fascinating because everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but God forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it. Just by telling my own story, it takes away a lot of power from other people.

I find myself in a very interesting place, 42 years old, where growing up, I was surrounded by some of the worst forms of journalism. And yet here I am at 42 years old doing the best that I can, doing everything I can to try to uplift and support journalism, because of the experience that I’ve had growing up, where I’ll be damned if you guys who pretend to be journalists are going to drag this whole profession down the drain. And I take real issue with that because proper journalism is so important. Just look around the world at the moment.”

Piers Morgan responded briefly saying, “It’s hypocrisy…it’s weapon-grade crap.”


The News Digital
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