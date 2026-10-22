Ryan Murphy confirms ‘official’ comeback of ‘Glee’ after decade long gap

Glee is returning to television more than a decade after its final episode, with original creator Ryan Murphy writing the script for the hit musical drama’s comeback.

Disney has confirmed that a revival of the award-winning series has been ordered for Disney+ and Hulu, 11 years after the original programme ended in 2015.

Disney confirmed the musical drama’s return in an announcement on Wednesday as the official Glee Instagram account shared a graphic announcing, “It’s official. Glee is returning.”

No original cast members have yet been formally announced for the revival, and Disney has not confirmed when filming will begin or when the new series will premiere.

Ryan, who also created American Horror Story, has reunited with fellow writers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan to develop the new project, although details about the storyline have yet to be announced.

This comes after Ryan Murphy previously confirmed that he has "finished the script" for a Glee revival.

The 60-year-old co-creator of the beloved musical series, which originally aired from 2009 to 2015, told Entertainment Tonight, "Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago.

"We have a script. Brad, Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something,” he added at that time.