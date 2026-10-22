Kim Kardashian makes bombshell statement about her nationality

Kim Kardashian recently talked about her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton for the first time since he entered her life.

During the Thursday, October 22 episode of The Kardashians, the 46-year-old American media personality and socialite released a cryptic statement about her boytoy Hamilton.

While conversing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, Kim stated that she is 44% British, referring to her permanent Formula 1 race car number, 44, which was also clarified by the producer of the show.

The SKIMS founder went on to add, “Funny I’m 44% British, if you know what I mean. That might really go over your head.”

Later in the same episode, Kim was recorded on the set of her forthcoming movie The Fifth Wheel, where she also alluded to Hamilton; however, she refrained from mentioning his name.

For those unaware, the famous businesswoman and the British racing driver were first rumoured to be in a romantic relationship as she was seen attending different events together earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official in April of this year. Earlier this month, she was seen supporting him at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.