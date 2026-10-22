Tickets for Prince Harry's 2027 Invictus Games go on sale

Tickets for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 has gone on general sale.

Prices begin at £10, with multiple ticket options designed to let spectators tailor their experience across the week-long programme.

The competition runs from July 10 to 17, 2027, with 550 wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans representing 25 nations across 12 adaptive sports.

According to GB News, before today's general sale, exclusive early access was offered to West Midlands residents, members of the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, veterans, Reservists, Cadets and MOD civil servants, as well as those registered as Birmingham 2027 Community members.

Disabled spectators can access tailored ticketing support through a partnership with Nimbus Disability, ensuring they are able to purchase tickets with confidence.

Prospective attendees are urged to book promptly to secure their preferred sports sessions and ceremony dates. Tickets can be purchased at invictusgames.seetickets.com.

Seven editions of the Games have now taken place since 2014, involving more than 3,000 competitors from 25 nations.

Last month, Prince Harry attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London, which are linked to the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military veterans that he founded.

Harry served for 10 years in the British Army before setting up the Invictus Games Foundation.