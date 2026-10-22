King Charles's Royal Collection announces first ever 500-year jewellery exhibition

Royal Collection Trust on Thursday announced that the first exhibition ever to explore 500 years of British royal jewellery will open at The King’s Gallery, London on 25 June 2027.

The charity caring for the Royal Collection made the announced on social media while sharing picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the announcement, “Royal Jewellery: From Coronations to Keepsakes will bring together more than 300 pieces of jewellery from the 16th century to the present day, with many objects on display for the first time.”.

The charity said that exhibition tickets will go on general sale from 3 November.

It said, “Newsletter subscribers get early access to book tickets from 28 October. “

According to the charity the income from ticket contributes to the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

“Through our work, from exhibitions and learning programmes to publications and retail products, we aim to ensure that the Royal Collection and Palaces are valued and enjoyed by everyone,” according to the Royal Collection Trust’s website.

The Royal Collection Trust is a department of the British Royal Household and a registered charity responsible for caring for the Royal Collection and managing public access to official royal residences.



