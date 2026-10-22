Princess Anne attends meeting aboard a warship

Princess Anne arrived onboard HMS Wellington on London’s Victoria Embankment for the Maritime UK National Council Roundtable Meeting on Tuesday.

She was later seen departing the ship after concluding her meeting with the National Council Roundtable

The younger sister of King Charles III attended the meeting in her role as Patron of Maritime UK.

The royal family’s social media accounts were expected to share the details of Princess Anne’s visit;

Maritime UK’s National Council meets quarterly, bringing together Maritime UK Council Members, key stakeholders, and government representatives to set the strategic direction for both Maritime UK and the wider maritime sector.

As a vital forum for collaboration, the National Council plays a key role in shaping industry priorities, driving innovation, and supporting sustainable growth.

Representing the entire maritime sector - including shipping, ports, professional services, leisure marine, and engineering - Maritime UK’s members work together to address key challenges and opportunities, ensuring the UK remains a global maritime leader.

HMS Wellington is a historic, retired World War II-era Royal Navy warship permanently moored along the River Thames at Temple Stairs on the Victoria Embankment in London.

Built in 1934, it is highly significant as the UK's only surviving dedicated Battle of the Atlantic convoy escort ship.



