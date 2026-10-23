'Top Gun' actor Tom Skerritt dies at 93

Tom Skerritt, the actor known for Top Gun, Steel Magnolias and Picket Fences, has died. He was 93.

His family released a statement on Wednesday, revealing that he died of natural causes.

“While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives,” his loved ones said.

The family expressed they were “deeply saddened” and “heartbroken,” but remembered his love of storytelling, veterans, the natural world and helping others find their voices.

They asked for privacy. A memorial will be announced later.

Skerritt is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, and their family. He had five children. He also had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He married Tokashiki in 1998. He had earlier been married to Sue Oran and Charlotte Shanks.

He was born in Detroit in 1933 and grew up there. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He made his film debut in War Hunt in 1962. His big break came in 1970 with MASH*, where he played Capt. Augustus Bedford “Duke” Forrest.

His other film roles included Capt. Arthur Dallas in Alien and Sheriff George Bannerman in The Dead Zone. He played Cmdr. Mike “Viper” Metcalf in Top Gun and Drum Eatenton in Steel Magnolias. He was also in A River Runs Through It and Contact. His latest film was Broke, in 2025.

On TV, he appeared in many shows in the 1960s and ’70s, including Gunsmoke and Cannon. He later played Evan Drake in several episodes of Cheers.

He starred as Sheriff Jimmy Brock for all four seasons of Picket Fences on CBS, from 1992 to 1996. The role won him the 1993 Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.