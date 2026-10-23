Tom Hanks to bring 'This World of Tomorrow' to a bigger stage

Tom Hanks is returning to Broadway in fall 2027.

The two-time Oscar winner, 70, is set to star in This World of Tomorrow, a play he co-wrote with James Glossman.

It will also be his first Broadway role in more than 14 years. Kelli O’Hara will again play opposite him, and Kenny Leon will direct again.

Leon announced the move on Thursday, October 22. He said he is excited to keep working on the play. He looks forward to more people seeing the chemistry between Hanks and O’Hara.

The show will have a limited run at a Shubert theater, which has not been named. Dates and more casting have not been shared.

The play had a sold-out Off-Broadway run at The Shed’s Griffin Theater. It opened in November 2025 and ran eight weeks, through December 21.

It is based on short stories from Hanks’ 2017 book, Uncommon Type. The production shows Hanks play Bert Allenberry, a lonely scientist from the end of the 21st century. He travels back to the 1939 New York World’s Fair in Queens to look for love. There he meets Carmen, played by O’Hara.

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland says the story shows that love is timeless.

Hanks made his Broadway debut in 2013 in Nora Ephron’s Lucky Guy. He earned a Tony nomination for it.