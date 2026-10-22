Billy Joel shares ‘proud’ message to his 9-year-old

Billy Joel marked his daughter’s birthday with a sweet tribute.

The legendary musician shares a daughter, Alexa Rey with his second wife Christie Brinkley, and two daughters, Della and Remy, with his current wife, Alexis Roderick.

As his youngest daughter, Remy marked her 9th birthday on October 22, the Grammy winning artist took to social media to wish his baby girl a happy birthday.

“Dear Remy: I love the songs you’re writing, and I love your guitar playing; I’m very proud of you,” Billy wrote in the caption alongside Remy's picture on his official Instagram.

“Happy Birthday. Love, Dad,” the father of three concluded.

However, speaking with People Magazine, Billy shared that he wanted to be a different kind of dad to his daughters after experiencing a difficult bond with his own father, Howard.

“It means a lot to me, and I think that’s maybe part of the father thing,” adding, “I didn’t have a dad, so it was very important for me to be a dad.”

Noting, “I love all of my girls. And poetic justice, I had all girls, of course, but I’m really enjoying this a lot.”

“It’s something I was looking forward to all my life, and here I am,” the 77-year-old musician further noted.