Amy Winehouse celebrated at Back to Black 20th anniversary concert

Mark Ronson led a 20th anniversary concert for Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black in London on Wednesday.

The show took place at the Roundhouse in Camden, the neighborhood Winehouse loved. Female singers performed songs from the album. The Amy Winehouse Band backed them all night. It included musicians who once played with her.

Ronson, 51, who co-produced the Grammy-winning 2006 album with Salaam Remi, opened the show with Corinne Bailey Rae, and the lineup also included Sasha Keable, Nia Smith, Skye Newman, Terri Walker, Lianne La Havas, Baby Rose, Jorja Smith, the trio FLO and Yebba, who joined Ronson onstage.

Ronson also spoke about Winehouse's talent, saying that she was “like a monster” as a musician.

After a lineup of several musicians, Jessie Reyez, 35, closed with Rehab. Ronson said her raspy voice and raw writing remind him of Winehouse.

All the singers then returned for Valerie, which Winehouse had covered on Ronson’s album Version. Ronson said he can’t believe he got to be part of the record.

He met Winehouse in New York in March 2006. They bonded over 1960s music. He wrote the title track’s piano riff overnight. Winehouse later died on July 23, 2011, at age 27.