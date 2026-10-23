Amy Winehouse celebrated at Back to Black 20th anniversary concert

Amy Winehouse honoured by all-star female lineup at Back to Black tribute

By Nimrah Saleem
Published October 23, 2026
Amy Winehouse celebrated at Back to Black 20th anniversary concert
Amy Winehouse celebrated at Back to Black 20th anniversary concert

Mark Ronson led a 20th anniversary concert for Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black in London on Wednesday. 

The show took place at the Roundhouse in Camden, the neighborhood Winehouse loved. Female singers performed songs from the album. The Amy Winehouse Band backed them all night. It included musicians who once played with her.

Ronson, 51, who co-produced the Grammy-winning 2006 album with Salaam Remi, opened the show with Corinne Bailey Rae, and the lineup also included Sasha Keable, Nia Smith, Skye Newman, Terri Walker, Lianne La Havas, Baby Rose, Jorja Smith, the trio FLO and Yebba, who joined Ronson onstage.

Ronson also spoke about Winehouse's talent, saying that she was “like a monster” as a musician. 

After a lineup of several musicians, Jessie Reyez, 35, closed with Rehab. Ronson said her raspy voice and raw writing remind him of Winehouse. 

All the singers then returned for Valerie, which Winehouse had covered on Ronson’s album Version. Ronson said he can’t believe he got to be part of the record.

He met Winehouse in New York in March 2006. They bonded over 1960s music. He wrote the title track’s piano riff overnight. Winehouse later died on July 23, 2011, at age 27.

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
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