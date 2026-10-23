Jon Bon Jovi recalls unexpected setback in four-year vocal cord recovery path

Jon Bon Jovi says his voice now sounds “phenomenal,” but it was once as bad as not being able to sing at birthdays.

The rocker, 64, was speaking at the Australian program A Current Affair on Tuesday, where he said he could perform “tonight, no problem.”

But the road back was long. At its worst, he could not even sing “Happy Birthday.”

Bon Jovi had vocal cord medialization surgery in 2022 to repair a damaged cord. He said progress came slowly, “inches” at a time.

If his doctor had said it would take four years, he said, he might have considered quitting. He credits years of work with vocal coaches and daily voice exercises for his recovery.

He said the four-year timeline was his own choice. People urged him to tour after two years, but he refused.

He said he would not hold the mic out to the crowd and let fans sing for him. He wanted the band to meet the standard it has held for decades. He said he told promoter Paul Dainty “no” many times.

Now he is ready to return. On October 19, the band announced seven new Forever Tour dates starting next March. They include stops in London and in the group’s home state of New Jersey.

The announcement follows a residency at Madison Square Garden and sold-out shows in the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

Bon Jovi finds being back on stage “joyous.” He said he can “sing without thinking about singing.”