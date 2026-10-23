Jenna Ortega details how she manages 'pretty intense' OCD with acting career

Jenna Ortega spills details into her 'pretty intense' OCD

Jenna Ortega is opening up about how she deals with her obsessive-compulsive disorder, which has progressed since she was 7, along with her Hollywood dream.

​During a recent interview with Vogue for the promotion of her new movie Klara and the Sun, the 24-year-old actress gave a closer look at her journey with OCD.

​Jenna shared that she grew up with “a lot of different trains rolling" in her "brain at the same time.”

​During her school days, the actress revealed she used to wake up earlier than her siblings because she had a different morning routine.

​“I had to open the bedsheet a certain way, and open the drawer one way, and brush my hair in a slow-paced way,” Jenna shared.

​According to the website of Cleveland Clinic, "Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) involves ongoing intrusive thoughts and urges to repeat certain behaviors to relieve anxiety. It can make everyday tasks hard."

​Jenna revealed that her anxiety and repetitive behavior kicks in when she is tired or jet-lagged.

​The Wednesday star noted, “I just bite the bullet and do the routine."

​Other repetitive behaviour that Jenna revealed she does while dealing with heavy pressure includes repeating the phrase “take care” to herself a specific number of times throughout the day, holding her breath and counting to 71 and on set she specifically steps with her left foot.

​She shared that she views her OCD as a game, as it helps her to “take some of the pressure off.”

​Jenna has also been taking therapy and medication to relieve her condition.

As for how she deals with her fast-paced career amid her OCD struggle, the Scream actress noted her job helps her to divert her attention.

“That’s another reason why I like my job,” Jenna added.

Jenna's new movie, Klara and the Sun, hits theaters in the Unites States on October 23.



