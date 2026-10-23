Inside ‘Top Gun’ actor Tom Skerritt's final chapter

Tom Skerritt, famed for playing Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the early '90s drama Picket Fences, celebrated his work as an actor before he died of natural causes on Wednesday at 93.

In his final social media post, Tom took to Instagram to mark his starring in the screen adaptation of A River Runs Through It.

Tom shared a recap of a screening of the 1992 film in April and gushed, “Grateful to the @santabarbaraflyfishers for hosting such a thoughtful evening around A River Runs Through It. The conversations we shared about the film’s legacy and the ongoing work of river conservation meant a lot. Appreciate everyone who showed up and engaged so fully.”

In the wake of the Emmy-winning actor's death, Julia Roberts, Lauren Holly, and other former co-stars rushed to social media to pay tributes to Tom.

Julia, who starred as Tom's onscreen daughter in the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias, took to her Instagram account and expressed her grief over the loss of the beloved actor.

She posted a throwback picture with Tom and captioned the picture, “A shining light of a gentle man. RIP."

Julia ended the caption with a broken heart emoji, expressing her grief.

The picture appears to be taken at Steel Magnolias' set as both stars can be seen beaming smiles.

Lauren Holly, who also costarred with Tom on Picket Fences, also broke her silence over the actor's death and paid homage to Tom on social media,

She penned, "I adored Tom Skerritt."

“I was lucky enough to work with him on more than one project, but the first was Picket Fences. He was our leader. His example made those years such a joy and we all loved and respected him so much.”

Lauren added, “He cared deeply for his family-both the one at home and the one at work. He cared deeply for his planet, and all of its inhabitants. He had a huge impact on my life, and so many memories I have of him include sharing fits of crippling laughter. Rest easy my friend. I will think of you often.”

Another Picket Fences star, Kathy Baker, also paid tribute to Tom in a statement shared with People.

“My heart is broken to hear of the passing of dear, lovely, loving, Tom, my TV husband, my partner, my darling friend,” Kathy stated. “He taught me so much during our four years on Picket Fences. I couldn’t have asked for a more gracious and kind actor to work with, and it was very special to share with him the incredible run of the show.”