‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3 creator speaks out after war comments turn ‘complicated’

There are many things that have gotten actors in trouble, especially when talking about the war in the Middle East, there is one example, ‘Snow White’ star Rachel Zegler who is accused of ‘alienating’ a lot of the population with her statements. Whether it be about the ‘prince’ in the story being a ‘weird stalker’ or political statements involving the US elections, and the Middle East war.

Now, Adam Brody, one of the actors for season 3 of Nobody Wants This, ended up addressing it, during his appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, per Entertainment Weekly.

He was quick to address what he thought, and his answer is as follows: “you know, it’s complicated. I think our work environment, our set is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing. While I love Adam, I also disagree with him, and that’s okay.”

“I think that as the creator of the show, all I can say is that I want our Jewish fans to know that I see you and I hear you and I understand how you feel. And the show has always been and always will be a love letter to Judaism. That is why I made this show. It’s because of how beautiful of an experience I’ve had becoming Jewish and being a Jewish person, and sitting here right now at this time in the world where there is almost zero positive representation of Jewish people, I think it’s so important to have that.”

However, one thing he did say, in his concluding remarks no less is, “that being said, everyone is entitled to a different opinion than me. I can just tell you what I created this show for, what the intention of the show is.”