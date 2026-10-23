Julia Roberts' surprising hobby makes her the sweetest 'Auntie Juju'

Julia Roberts calls herself "Auntie Juju" of Emmy Rossum's kids, whom she spoils with gifts she knitted herself.

Emmy, known for her starring Shameless, shared rare insight into her kids bond with the Pretty Woman star, who is longtime friends with Rossum’s husband, Sam Esmail.

Speaking on Jennifer Hudson Show, Emmy revealed that Julia has come over her home and spend quality time with her children playing legos and gifted them blankets knitted by aunt "Juju."

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail.

“She has come to my house before and sat on the floor with my kids and done Legos,” Emmy shared.

“She has knitted them blankets, and she’s very crafty. And she has a little thing that she knits onto the blanket that says ‘From the Knitting Needles of Auntie Juju.’”

Sharing details into the Oscar winner's friendship with her husband Sam, Emmy said, “He is very close with her, and she is such a kind person."

Emmy then gushed, “She is so down to earth. Doesn’t have an assistant.”

Emmy's husband has previously talked about his surreal friendship with Julia and praised actress down to earth despite her fame.

“It’s hard to see her anything other than just this giving and generous mom and friend,” he told People at the time.