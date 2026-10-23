Kristen Bell details ‘brutal’ consequences of fame on motherhood

Kristen Bell has dubbed navigating marriage and parenthood alongside world-wide fame is "brutal."

The Nobody Wants This star divulged in an interview with Bustle, telling the outlet, "It's hard. Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me."

Noting that she ends up in tears "weekly" Bell told the outlet she turns to parenting gurus Dr Becky Kennedy and Lisa Damour for social media wisdom, and is intentionally vocal about her family's struggles.

The Golden Globe nominee doesn't want others with kids "in the cyclone of puberty" to think their little ones are "the only one doing this."

Bell shared that her approach to raising daughters Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11, in the spotlight is a mix "between Kantianism and utilitarianism."

She explained, "For the good of the people, we should share our dirty stories, we should share our shame, we should share our hardships. But for the good of the one? My main job in life is to protect those two."

Kristen Bell began dating her husband, Dax Shepard, almost two decades ago and the pair celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in October.

It is also pertinent to mention that the couple has always kept their children's faces private on social media.