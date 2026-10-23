Rebel Wilson trial faces delay due to health woes

Rebel Wilson and The Deb producers will not go to trial as scheduled.

In a filing on Wednesday, Wilson's lead lawyer Allyson K Thompson asked for the January 19 trial to be pushed back more than two months as she battles breast cancer.

The parties are aiming to have the trial moved to late March next year.

The legal standoff between The Deb's producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden and Wilson, the film's director, has been rather complicated and lengthy.

"Counsel for Ms Wilson, Ms Allyson Thompson, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer," the 24-page application filing states, according to reports by Deadline.

"Ms Thompson has been placed on a medical leave for surgery from 30 November 2026, through 4 January 2027, and is currently working reduced hours due to side effects of the disease,” the statement added.

The document continues, "After notifying all counsel of the issue, the parties held a scheduled telephonic meet and confer on Friday, 16 October 2026, to address this and other discovery matters.”

"During the call, the parties agreed in principle to continue the trial to 22 March 2027, or a later date mutually acceptable to the parties and the Court," it further stated.

The October 21 filing and the public announcement of Thompson's health issues come after Rebel Wilson scored successful reviews at the Toronto Film Festival for her latest big-screen effort, Girl Group.