Jenna Ortega shares major TV career update as fans await 'Wednesday' season 3

Jenna Ortega is planning to put a pause on taking TV roles after her hit Netflix series Wednesday will end.

The 24-year-old actress, famed for her Wednesday Adam's role in the supernatural mystery drama, opened up about her future career plans.

Speaking to host Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jenna said, “I actually haven’t had a lot of franchise conversations. I haven’t."

“But what I’m meant to do will come and find me," she noted.

Jenna, who has been acting in films and television since the early 2010s, spilled her plans, stating, “I think after ‘Wednesday,’ I’ll probably be off the TV for a while.”

Explaining her reason behind her decision, The Scream actress said that she’d had “many years doing that.”

She further added, “I was bouncing from show to show as a kid, this to this, and I want to leave time for new things."

The upcoming season of Wednesday is all set for release in 2027, as Netflix announced back in September that production of the new installment has “met its grave.”

The first season of the series was released in 2022 and the subsequent one in 2025.

Moreover, Wednesday has been a huge hit for Netflix and has won four Emmys so far.

For those unversed, Jenna started her acting career as a child star with shows like Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle and You.