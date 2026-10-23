Harry Styles receives public apology from fan after unfriendly confrontation

Harry Styles has received a public apology from the autograph hunter he had a heated exchange with in New York earlier this week.

The guy, Giovanni set the record straight in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday to take “full responsibility” for their recent encounter.

For context, the former One Direction singer was seen having an altercation with the man, who was holding a stack of records for the star to sign.

After the argument, during which they even pointed fingers in each other's faces, Giovanni kept pursuing Styles and his bodyguard through the Big Apple's streets.

Now, the influencer has insisted Styles “did not lose his cool” as he apologised to the singer for being “out of line.”

“Harry didn't lose his cool, I did. He stayed calm and even helped calm me down,” the autograph hunter said in a statement.

He continued, “I want to clear up some of the headlines about my recent encounter with Harry Styles in NYC. Harry has always been a gentleman to me, going all the way back to 2012 when he first signed for me.”

“The truth is, I was having a bad day and I was out of line. Harry was actually totally chill about the whole situation and even helped calm me down,” the fan further explained.

Giovanni went on to admit, “The headlines suggesting Harry lost his cool couldn't be further than the truth. If anything, I was the one who needed to cool down.”

“I take responsibility and sincerely apologise to Harry. He's always been cool with me, and he deserves nothing but respect,” he concluded.

Styles is often spotted out running or walking near his home in London and when visiting the US. But he was trying to keep a low profile earlier this week, choosing to wear a navy jumper, grey baseball cap and sunglasses.

The interaction comes after Harry Styles recently credited an “outgoing” girlfriend for making him less afraid to go out in public.