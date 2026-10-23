Elizabeth Banks gushes over Elle Fanning ahead of 'Hunger Games' prequel

Elle Fanning is getting praise from Elizabeth Banks as Hunger Games' prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, is all set to release.

For those unaware, the 28-year-old actress is playing a younger Effie Trinket in the upcoming prequel, the character which Banks played in the original films.

The pair recently interviewed each other for People, during which Banks gushed that Fanning nailed the portrayal of the younger version of Effie.

“I think you nailed it,” Banks told Elle.

“She comes on screen, and it’s a breath of fresh air," Banks further gushed.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on November 20.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the two Hunger Games stars shared the best acting advice they have received from directors while working on films.

Fanning recalled filming an emotional scene in which a director suggested an unusual facial expression to help her understand her character better.

The actress explained that she prefers simple and clear directions from directors.

“I like ‘fast, slow, angrier, sadder,’ ” she said. “‘Cry!’ I like that. You know? When it gets a little heady, it’s like, ehh. Just tell, really, what it is."

Agreeing with Fanning, Banks added, “Faster is always correct. It’s always right.”

“Always correct, agreed,” Fanning quipped.