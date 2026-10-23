Pitbull reveals surprising request from Jon Bon Jovi

Pitbull says Jon Bon Jovi is still asking for "another" collaboration.

The 45-year-old star was delighted to work with the legendary musician on a revamp of Bon Jovi's 1999 hit It's My Life, which was titled Now Or Never and dropped in November 2024.

This became the rock band's first song to hit Billboard's Pop Airplay chart since Who Says You Can't Go Home almost two decades earlier.

Speaking during a live Superstar Q+A: The Story Behind the Charts panel with Billboard chief content officer Leila Cobo, he said, "When someone gives you that kind of trust, it becomes a responsibility. Now, whenever I see Bon Jovi, he asks me, ‘When are we going to do another one?’”

On his new album PITCOIN, Mr Worldwide has teamed up with glam rock icons KISS, putting his own spin on Rock and Roll All Nite for his track Reach For The Stars.

He added, “It’s an honour for the iconic group KISS to bless us and agree to remake one of the greatest songs of all time.”

"To be able to perform it on stage… it’s funny, because we used it as the intro to a show, so it almost feels like the law of attraction,” Pitbull mentioned, adding, "You put it out into the universe, and it comes back.”

The music artist has worked with everyone from Enrique Iglesias to Lil Jon, proving that music "has no boundaries."

Earlier this year, his 2011 Jennifer Lopez collaboration On The Floor returned to the Billboard charts after featuring on Amazon Prime Video's Off Campus series.

Reflecting on the track, Pitbull said, "At the time, I was so blessed and honoured to work with Jennifer Lopez. Everything she's done in her career, climbing from the bottom, all the success that she has... Jennifer, I appreciate you."

Despite his numerous hits, Pitbull also insisted he's not motivated by chart success. "I don’t pay much attention to the music charts. What’s meant for you, no one can take away. What’s destined to be will be.”

"Lil Jon gave me an opportunity. I’m someone who hasn’t always been given the best opportunities — and when you get one, you don’t let it pass you by,” he said on his philosophy of success.