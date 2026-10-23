Phil Collins Archive makes major move ahead of King’s Trust 50th anniversary

The King’s Trust is marking its milestone 50th anniversary with a historic benefit auction featuring the extraordinary Phil Collins Archive.

It will also have other iconic memorabilia donated by world-renowned stars across music, film, and entertainment.

Presented in partnership with Julien’s Auctions, online bidding will open on October 29 2026, culminating in a live auction in Los Angeles on November 19.

Headlining the event is an exceptional collection generously donated by Phil and Jill Collins. Spanning the legendary musician’s life and career, highlights include his stage-worn outfit from Live Aid 1985, handwritten Genesis lyrics, and his famous suit from Miami Vice.

Collins has supported the charity for over four decades, performing at the inaugural Prince’s Trust concert in 1982 before becoming its very first Ambassador.

Joining the Phil Collins Archive is are other historic items from rock and screen royalty.

Standout lots feature a pair of Beatles-era boots worn by Sir Paul McCartney alongside a signed photograph, Sir Elton John’s signature rose-tinted glasses, a stage-worn shirt and drumsticks from Sir Ringo Starr, and a gold Led Zeppelin disc donated by Robert Plant.

Meanwhile, Sir Mick Jagger has contributed a stage-worn shirt, Mark Knopfler has donated a stage-played guitar, and Muse—who received vital early funding from the Trust to purchase a PA system—have donated a signed guitar.

Additional contributions come from Dame Annie Lennox, Sir Brian May, Daniel Craig, Al Pacino, Yungblud, and Barbra Streisand.

All proceeds will directly support The King’s Trust in its mission to help young people facing adversity build confidence, develop essential skills, and move into employment, education, or training.

Founded in 1976 by King Charles, the charity has supported over 1.5 million young people to date.