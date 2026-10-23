Queen Camilla performs royal duties as William attends TV show and Meghan gets embroiled in controversy

Queen Camilla performs royal duties as William attend TV show and Meghan gets embroiled in another controversy

Royal family said Queen Camilla on Friday joined leaders from the civil society and charity sector attending the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Summit.

A statement said the queen’s attendance reflects her longstanding commitment to tackling the issue.

It said the summit aims to bring together organisations working to address gender-based violence to inspire change at a national and local level.

The statement added, “Her Majesty listened to speeches by Jess Phillips MP, on the target to halve violence against women and girls on a national level, followed by Dame Nicole Jacobs, on best practices to prevent and respond to Domestic Abuse.”

The statement was issued as Prince William became the first royal to appear on ⁠Graham Norton Show.

Queen Camilla’s latest engagement comes after reports that images of child sexual abuse allegedly belonging to Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle had been found at his former home in the Philippines.

It also comes two days after she joined King Charles and Prince William to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

The royals had joined survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community at the Aberfan Memorial Garden and the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre.

Charles, Queen Camilla and William laid wreaths at the memorial garden, a rare outing together for the three senior royals who often attend events separately, showing the ⁠importance attached to the disaster by the family.

After days of heavy rain in 1966, a coal tip collapsed sending a landslide into Aberfan which buried the village school and surrounding houses. Of those killed, 116 were children, mostly aged between seven and 10.



