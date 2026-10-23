John Legend opens up about relationship with wife, Chrissy amid album hype

John Legend has shared a glimpse into married life with Chrissy Teigen, revealing how their relationship inspires his songwriting.

The singer joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning to discuss his new album, Muse, and explain why he sometimes adds drama to his music despite having a happy home life.

He was asked what a typical date night looks like for the couple, Legend revealed that they often spend their evenings relaxing together in front of the television after their children have gone to bed.

“We like to just sit in front of the TV, I’ll have a glass of wine, she’s sober so she’ll have whatever beverage of choice she wants, and we’ll watch some TV,” he revealed.

John further explained that they sometimes watch prestigious television and sometimes choose reality TV, describing their evenings as an opportunity to spend time together.

The conversation then turned to who holds the most influence at home, with Jamie asking whether Chrissy or John was the bigger celebrity in their household.

John made his feelings clear, replying: “Well, obviously she’s in charge.”

After Zoe agreed that Chrissy was the boss, the singer added, “As every husband knows!”

Jamie also asked whether Chrissy ever warns her husband against turning their disagreements into songs, but John explained that the relationship stories featured on his new album do not reflect constant arguments at home.

“You know, it’s funny, on this new album, I write about some relationship stories that sound like me and Chrissy are really fighting all the time, but we really don’t.”

John described their home life as peaceful, saying they get along well and share a strong relationship and friendship, meaning he does not usually need to put his wife in an uncomfortable position through his lyrics.

The singer also reflected on the challenge of following his hugely successful love song All of Me, which he wrote about his relationship with Chrissy.

Asked whether the song had raised expectations for romance in their marriage, he joked, “It’s hard to surpass All of Me, I’ve literally given her all of me already!”

However, he explained that he continues to challenge himself creatively rather than limiting his songwriting to his own relationship. Instead, he believes his music sometimes needs a little extra drama to keep the stories interesting.