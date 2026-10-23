Sir Cliff Richard revamping hit track for Christmas

Sir Cliff Richard is experimenting in new musical territory by recording a reggae version of a Bible psalm as a Christmas song.

The 86-year-old singer has revealed he's "learning reggae" for a musical version of The Lord Is My Shepherd which is being put together by songwriter Chris Eaton, who penned Sir Cliff's 1990 Christmas single Saviour's Day which hit the number one spot on the UK singles chart.

During a question-and-answer session at the Rose Theatre in Kingston, Londo reported by The Sun newspaper, the singer explained, "I’ve never sung reggae before, but Chris is really good at it. He’s phrased it like that, so I’m learning reggae.”

"He’s written me Number Ones at Christmas, and his new song is based on one of the psalms. I can’t sing it yet as I’ve not learnt it. But it goes: 'The Lord Is My Shepherd'... and it’s reggae,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported the song will feature on a Christmas album planned for next year. Sir Cliff's next project is his Only Number Ones album which is due for release on November 27.

He has put his stamp on some of his favourite chart-topping tracks spanning eight decades, including Spirit In the Sky, Oh Pretty Woman, Return To Sender, a new version of White Christmas and a cover of Harry Styles' track Sign of the Times.

Sir Cliff said, "I suggested to Warner Music that I record an album of songs that made it to No.1. Thank heavens they agreed!!”

"I listened to dozens of songs and chose 12 of my favourites. This record is my tribute to fabulous artists who had recorded wonderful tracks that achieved the number one position,” the musician stated.

Only Number Ones, his 48th studio album, which was produced by Sam Hollander and Josh Edmondson and recorded in February this year, will also be released as a deluxe edition.

It will feature all 14 of Sir Cliff Richard's original number one tracks, including Living Doll, through Bachelor Boy, The Young Ones, Summer Holiday, Congratulations, We Don’t Talk Anymore, as well as his three Christmas number ones, Mistletoe and Wine, Saviours Day and The Millennium Prayer.