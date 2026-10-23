Ryan Gosling’s rock band teases return after decades long hiatus

Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields’s band, Dead Man's Bones, just teased their return.

The rock duo posted a video on their Instagram on Thursday teasing new music on October 27.

In the announcement video, a man's face appears in the middle of a spiral and makes a spine-tingling proclamation.

"Dead man's bones must wait to rise, from the house where shadows cry. All of this must change, when our ghosts must leave our world for this, to dance with us at twilight time, and bring your hand to lie in mine," he says before delivering an evil cackle.

The words "new music" flash on the screen as the voice of a young girl - perhaps one of Gosling's two daughters, yells "October 27."

The rock duo was active in the late 2000s and produced songs about ghosts and monsters. They released their first and only album, a self-titled record made in collaboration with a children's choir, in 2009.

Gosling's partner, Eva Mendes, had teased the comeback on social media earlier that day by writing, "Trying to summon new music from DEAD MAN'S BONES. I can feel it in the air...."

She later shared the announcement video, adding, "He came through on his promise to me (black heart) @deadmansbonesmusic."

During his band's hiatus, the Project Hail Mary star showcased his musical skills on screen, in films including La La Land and Barbie. He performed Barbie's signature song, I'm Just Ken, at the 2024 Oscars.

It is also pertinent to mention that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been in a relationship since 2011 and share daughters Esmeralda, 12, and Amada, 10.