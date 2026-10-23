Grace Campbell claps back at male comedian criticising her stand-up routine

Grace Campbell has hit back at a male comedian who criticised her for relying on her life inside the bedroom for stand-up material, insisting she should be free to perform comedy on her own terms.

The unnamed entertainer told the 32-year-old comic that talking about her private life so much made her look like a "lazy" comedienne.

But Grace has hit back, insisting she does not want to change her material to become more mainstream and suggesting men feel threatened when they are the butt of the joke.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Grace said the criticism helped inspire her latest show, The Lady Is a Tramp, which is about "being loud and being unapologetically s*xual" and encouraging people to speak their minds freely.

When asked how she felt about being branded "lazy" by the male comedian, Grace said, "I think it just tapped into what I already know about men and the comedy industry.

"It's a comment I've always gotten on the internet, 'Oh, this is a classic lazy comedienne relying on her s*x life for material.' It's always from a man who probably feels threatened that men are probably, in that case, the butt of the joke, and they want to minimise it,” she added,

The former Celebrity Gogglebox star said The Lady Is a Tramp explores whether she should change her material to appeal to a wider audience.

“The show is really about me interrogating that thought. Should I stop talking about s*x in order to become more mainstream? Or should I just be who I am and not let someone tell me that I've got to change who I am to be taken more seriously in the mainstream way? But I think at the time when he said that, I just laughed. I was just like, 'This is hilarious,' and then just told my friends,” Grace said.

The Lady Is a Tramp, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, invites audiences to experience a day in Grace's life and explores her desire to embrace the different sides of her personality.

Explaining the title of her tour, she said, "It's about giving yourself the permission to be a lady and a tramp. My dog looks like Lady from Lady and the Tramp, so the original thought behind it was it's a nod to my dog, who I'm obsessed with, obviously, she's my child.”

"And then I like the idea that tramp, in the traditional world, it used to mean w*ore. It was a word to describe w*ore-ish women. And you should be allowed to be both. You can be really sexual when you want to be. You can be really elegant when you want to be. You can be sexual and elegant."

The writer continued, "I just think we're deprived so much nuance in life, and what I've always wanted to do is paint this 360 picture of myself because that's what we all are. We're all so many different things all at one time.”

"There's so many different things all at the same time, all of us,” she further told the outlet.

Grace Campbell is returning to the stage with her third national comedy tour, The Lady Is a Tramp, which kicks off on October 30 and continues throughout November and into December.