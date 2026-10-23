Jonathan Groff makes Broadway return with terrible real-life story
Jonathan Groff’s new play is inspired by a real-life tragedy
Jonathan Groff’s new Broadway project is inspired by 2006’s Nickel Mines school shooting incident in Pennsylvania.
Jonathan is returning to Broadway with a solo play, The Amish Project, while Jessica Dickey wrote and Sarna Lapine directed the play.
However, the producers confirmed on Friday, October 23, that the performances will begin from Feb 10, 2027, at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.
Notably, the horrific incident occurred when a 32-year-old truck driver entered a one-room Amish Schoolhouse and shot five underaged girls and when police arrived at the scene, he took his own life too.
Although the tragedy was very heart wrenching, the Amish community showed their support to the gunman’s family and his widow for their loss, showing their notable kindness and forgiveness.
The actor wrote in a statement, “20 years ago this month, an unimaginable tragedy happened in a one room Amish schoolhouse in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Jessica Dickey wrote an astounding work of art in response.”
He added, “Sarna Lapine sent me The Amish Project last year and I was floored by the urgency and potent poetry of Jessica’s writing as she dives headfirst into the many aftershocks of this horrific event and explores the idea that sometimes the most radical human act is forgiveness.”
“I am profoundly grateful to be bringing Jessica’s play to Broadway alongside Sarna and this incredible team,” Jonathan further wrote.
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