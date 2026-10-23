King Charles makes history with new title for Pope Leo
Buckingham Palace says King Charles has approved a special honorary title for Pope Leo
King Charles has approved a special honorary title for Pope Leo, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
The Pontiff, who is head of the Catholic Church, has accepted an honorary title reflecting a "shared desire for Christian unity" between him and the King, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Buckingham Palace said: "This act of confraternity represents a visible sign of spiritual fellowship, ecumenical friendship and Christian fraternity.
"It recognises both the centuries-old relationship between the College and Chapel of St George, Windsor and the Holy See, and the progress in relations between the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of England and the Anglican Communion.
"It also reflects the deep mutual esteem between His Holiness and His Majesty and their shared desire for Christian unity."
It's the first time such titles have been exchanged between the two churches in around 500 years.
Last year, King Charles and Pope Leo prayed together in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel , in the first joint worship including an English monarch and a Catholic pontiff since King Henry VIII broke away from Rome in 1534.
St George's Chapel was built between 1475 and 1528 and is one of the royal family's most significant religious sites. It has been the scene of many royal marriages and hosted Princess Eugenie's wedding, and that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in 2018.
Pope Leo last week returned to the Vatican four days after surgery for lung cancer.
The pope walked unaided to his waiting car, waving to well-wishers outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital.
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