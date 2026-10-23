UK police not investigating Meghan’s father

The Metropolitan Police has made a statement regarding the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan Markle.

GB News reported that a spokesman for the force told them: "We are aware of media reports that officers from the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command were involved in the passing on of a letter in 2018.

The spokesperson said, "We are undertaking enquiries internally in an effort to confirm this."

According to the news outlet the Met Police has not and is not currently investigating Thomas Markle Sr.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Markle, the Philippine justice undersecretary ‌said on Friday, after allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.

"Our Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC (online sexual abuse and exploitation of children) task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter," Nicholas Ty, Philippine justice undersecretary, told Reuters.

Thomas Markle said the allegations against him were untrue and "sick lies".

Meghan Markle said in a statement ⁠she was "deeply distressed" over the allegations, first published in Britain's Sun newspaper on Friday.

Meghan said she had known about the allegations against her father, 82, since 2018 and had prevented him from having contact with her children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to protect them.

The Duchess of Sussex has been out of contact with her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding.

Meghan said she was shown a letter which had been sent to British police in 2018 with "troubling and disturbing" allegations about her father, adding that she was told they were being investigated.