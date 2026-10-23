'Downton Abbey' actor proved right about Meghan Markle 'The Gentlemen' rumours

Meghan Markle has not featured among the confirmed names for the third series of Netflix's The Gentlemen.

The Telegraph reported that sources close to the Duchess of Sussex claimed her name had been "used" to generate publicity for the programme.

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex reportedly said that the production had employed "the oldest marketing trick in the book" by getting "a big name to read a script" before "leaking" that discussions were taking place, when "in reality, nothing is particularly far along."

Reports that Meghan Markle had been in talks to join Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" sparked plenty of discussion at the Netflix ‌series' season two world premiere last month, with lead actor Theo James saying he was "intrigued" by the speculation.

While "Breaking Bad" star Giancarlo Esposito said someone with such a high profile could be "a great plus or a great negative", Hugh Bonneville dismissed the reports as "a genius piece of marketing".

"I'd suggested ​Keir Starmer for the role, but nobody seemed to take an interest," the "Downton Abbey" actor quipped.

Hugh Bonneville

Reports in late August had linked Markle to a role in season three of the crime drama shortly after ⁠she and Prince Harry announced plans to return to Britain.

However, subsequent media reports suggested the proposal had been dropped amid a "backlash" to the speculation.