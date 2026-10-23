'The Good Doctor' star calls one literary legend ‘profoundly important’

Richard Schiff shared one author who was important in his early life.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Richard spoke about his deep love for Ernest Hemingway‘s classic novel The Sun Also Rises, saying, “some of his books have been very important in the early part of my life.”

Notably, the author died in 1961 when Richard was just six years old, and now his novel The Sun Also Rises has marked its 100th anniversary.

The Good Doctor star also revealed how the renowned author’s writing influenced his own, stating, “Because I do write myself, I always go back and check in with a Hemingway passage, or I’ll pick up in the middle of a book and start reading it to see how complicated I’m making it compared to how simple he keeps it.”

“He’s a profoundly important writer, obviously,” Richard continued, “and lived quite a life.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Ernest Hemingway wrote this classic when he was just 26 years old and the story centers on the life after world war I.

As for Richard Schiff, he has worked in television, films and theaters for more than four decades, some of his successful projects include, Man of Steel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and many more.