Sasha Farber breaks silence on Selma Blair’s arrest

Selma Blair gets support from her DWTS partner.

The duo worked together on the Dancing with the Stars, as Sasha was Selma’s professional dance partner.

Just days after Selma’s October 11 arrest, over claims of assault involving a police officer, her dance partner shared an update with People Magazine on how the Legally Blonde actress is doing after her bail, “I have been talking to Selma. She’s doing great and I’m thinking of her, we are family. She is literally my family.”

Other than Selma, Sasha maintained relationship with other contestants too, he said, “I talk to everyone from Selma to... Mary Lou Retton literally just texted me two nights ago, telling me that I saved her life, and she’s so grateful.”

Adding, “She’s at the Bahamas, and she’s on a cruise, and just having a good time.”

Speaking about the show, Sasha shared, “It’s things like that that really make the show,” he continued, “You make such a connection because this show, it’s just a family orientated show. The people that you get to meet, they become your family for the rest of your life.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sasha Farber partnered with Mary Lou Rettonin in DWTS’ season 27 in 2018, while Selma Blair in season 31 in 2022.