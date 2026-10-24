Noel Gallagher recalls his first meeting with Matthew McConaughey

Noel Gallagher recently opened up about how he showed respect to Matthew McConaughey after their first meeting.

Gallagher illuminated Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date on Friday, October 23, where he revealed that he had a life-size cardboard cutout of McConaughey displayed in his window for a month after meeting the actor at a friend’s wedding.

The Oasis musician said, “I had [a cardboard cutout] of Matthew McConaughey in my front window for a while.”

“I met him at a friend’s wedding. I’ve never met anyone like him,” he quipped, adding, “I bought a life-size cardboard cutout and put it in the front window for a month.”

As they touched on different topics, the conversation switched to veganism and vegetarianism when Dimoldenberg asked him whether he liked chicken nuggets.

Gallagher, who shared his unfiltered opinions on veganism and vegetarianism, also asked, “Who doesn’t?”

Dimoldenberg then reminded the Live Forever crooner that vegetarians do not eat chicken nuggets, which prompted him to say, “F***** those guys,” stating that he considers vegans “worse” and that they have “no stamina.”

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Oasis premiered Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger at the Venice International Film Festival in September of this year. The film reflects on the rock band’s long-awaited reunion, the effect of the band’s music on fans around the world, and the impact of the 2025 tour, including early rehearsals.