Miley Cyrus just turned a fan’s life around: ‘Helped me through something scary’

Miley Cyrus, once famous for being Hannah Montana, hasn’t stopped bringing joy to fans it seems, because one of those fans just dropped a big revelation about the singer’s heart.

For those unversed with what all this is even in reference to, it involves a cancer patient and Tiktoker Cash Jacobs, who decided to show up to Cyrus’ Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show, and shared her fears about starting chemo right before.

She had turned to a the video streaming platform for that and talked, about her fears.

“I am going to wear a wig tonight because I’m a little self-conscious about my balding head, but if she calls out my name or anything of the sort, I’m going to rip my wig right off and wave it in the air so that she can locate me,” were her exact words.

But that’s not where the story ended, instead she came back for a story time and admitted that while nothing happened the first night of the show, her ‘Cinderella’ moment came after that, when Cyrus’ team came to her. She described everything in her update video and its caption reads, “she took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life,”

The clip itself features Cyrus too. She gives Cash motivation, support and reminds her she “soft and strong at the same time.”

Cyrus was also quoted saying, “thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world. Thank you for asking me to do this. I am honored to be the one that you asked to share this moment with and thank you.”