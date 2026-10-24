Are Victoria's Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls still friends?
Joan Smalls allegedly ends 15-year friendship with Candice Swanepoel in deleted comments
Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls are rumoured to be feuding.
The two Victoria’s Secret Angels have been close friends for more than a decade. But this week, fans noticed they were no longer following each other on Instagram.
One fan asked Smalls in her comments if she was no longer friends with Swanepoel, to which Smalls replied, “I’m not friends with backstabbers,” per Deuxmoi.
That comment has since been deleted.
So has a second alleged comment, per Just Jared, who reported that Smalls further wrote that Swanepoel did not follow “girl code.”
She also allegedly said there was “no going back” after 15 years of friendship. She said no apology had been given. She ended with, “Onwards and upwards!”
Both women walked in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. No photos from the event show them together.
They have also worked together before. Last year, they fronted an Anne Klein campaign. Smalls said at the time that it was special to do it with her best friend.
Swanepoel also revealed that Smalls was the one who “made the first move” in their friendship. She said it usually takes a lot to warm her up to people. Smalls said Swanepoel won her heart when she saw her dance.
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