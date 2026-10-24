Spice Girl Mel C to sweat it out on the 'Strictly' ballroom floor

Mel C will perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The 53-year-old Spice Girl, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, will sing her song Sweat on Sunday’s results show. The show’s professional dancers will join her.

The routine has a workout theme, with skipping ropes and a disco-ball exercise bike. Mel C will wear a pink exercise top and blue shorts, and she will be lifted into the air.

The dancers will also perform to Spacedust’s Gym and Tonic and Meghan Trainor’s Shimmer.

Her appearance comes after comments she made a few weeks ago, revealing that the show asks her to compete “every year,” per The Daily Star.

She said she has met with the producers. She called Strictly the only show of its kind she would consider. But she said it is so high profile that she would end up in the “sidebar of shame” every day.

Mel C has done a similar show before. She competed on season 30 of the US version, Dancing with the Stars, in 2021. She was knocked out in week five and finished 11th.

Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton took part in Strictly in 2006. She danced with Darren Bennett and finished third.

Strictly airs Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:10 p.m. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.