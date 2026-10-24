Ryan Gosling’s folk-rock band is back after nearly two decades

Ryan Gosling’s band, Dead Man’s Bones, is teasing new music. It would be the group’s first release in 17 years.

Gosling formed the folk-rock duo with Zach Shields. A spooky video now hints that something is coming on October 27.

The rumours started with Gosling’s partner, Eva Mendes. She shared an Instagram post with music from the band, writing, “Sure wish they had new music coming out…”

She then posted again—this time an eerie image promising something on October 27. She wrote, “He came through on his promise to me.”

The same video appeared on the band’s official Instagram page. It shows a ghoulish man speaking to the viewer. He says the dead man’s bones “must wait to rise.” He added that “all of this must change October 27th.”

She then followed up with another video, this one featuring her in Prague.

"Beautifully eerie. This was one of my most beautiful, emotional experiences I’ve ever had at the @sedlec.ossuary in Prague. There’s over 40 thousand human bones in honor of those who passed & couldn’t be buried. I felt a deep connection & respect for this place."

She also tagged her husband's band in the caption.

Dead Man’s Bones formed in 2007. The band released its self-titled debut album in 2009. Its sound mixed theatrical rock with gothic folk. The music grew out of an obsession with the ghoulish and the supernatural.

Gosling has kept singing on screen in recent years. His voice was a key part of La La Land and Barbie. His song I’m Just Ken from Barbie earned him a Grammy nomination. He performed it live at the 2024 Oscars.

He is busy with film work too. He is campaigning for an Oscar for the sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary. Next year, Star Wars: Starfighter will reach theaters. Marvel’s Ghost Rider, in which he is said to have a big role, is also on the way.