Olivia Rodrigo makes shocking admission about going ‘back to school’

Olivia Rodrigo hopes to return to education one day.

The Drop Dead singer, who has been working since she was a teenager, revealed that she'd "love to go back to school" one day.

Olivia's music career took off with her debut single Drivers License just before she turned 18, so she missed out on plenty of milestones, including going to university.

"I'd love to go back to school. I feel like that's kind of a misconception that people have, that you have to go when you're like 19 years old," she explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"But I would love to go and learn in more of a classroom setting,” the Traitor hitmaker added.

The 23-year-old, who was homeschooled for a large part of her high school years, expressed that it would be "really fun" to "sit in a lecture” and mentioned, "It's the most basic stuff, but I never had it."

In 2022, she took a poetry class at the University of Southern California, which inspired her to write the track Lacy, which appeared on her second studio album, GUTS.

The Good 4 U crooner noted that she was unsure if she'd pursue a conventional degree or just enroll in shorter courses.

"It's funny to think about, though, too, because had I not made Drivers License and my career didn't go the way that it would have, I honestly feel like I would have gone to college and done some sort of nonprofit work," Olivia Rodrigo said of how she thinks her life would have been without fame.