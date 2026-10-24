Stevie Wonder asks court to remove tenant, former fiancee

Stevie Wonder and ex-fiancée Carmen Efferson are clashing over his Los Angeles home.

Wonder, 76, filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, October. 22.

In the complaint, Wonder is asking a California court to evict a woman, believed to his former fiancee, from one of his homes. Efferson has lived in the Los Angeles house for nearly 40 years, and the complaint says she pays no rent.

The complaint says the two had a verbal agreement that let Efferson live in the home starting in 1988.

It says the conflict began this summer. Wonder’s attorneys told her she had to let insurance inspectors in. A July 23 email said an inspector would visit on July 30 to check the property for insurance coverage.

The complaint says Efferson replied two days later that she would not comply. It says she told the attorneys she felt harassed and did not consent.

In a later email, she allegedly wrote, “You do not have my permission to step onto the property for any reason.” She also said she would call law enforcement if anyone tried to enter.

The filing says a 30-day notice to leave was issued the next day. It says she did not move out. It also claims her continued stay is “malicious.”

Wonder’s attorneys are asking the court to end the verbal agreement. They are also seeking “reasonable attorney fees” and statutory damages.