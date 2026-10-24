Will Gluck recalls struggles faced by Amanda Bynes on 'Easy A' set

Will Gluck recently got candid and reminisced about how difficult it was for Amanda Bynes to play a supporting role next to Emma Stone in Easy A.

For those unaware, Bynes played the role of Marianne and Stone breathed life into Olive Penderghast in the 2010 American teen romantic comedy film directed by Will Gluck.

During his Wednesday, October 21 appearance on the Plus One podcast, the 47-year-old American film director and screenwriter revealed that it was not an easy job for Bynes to play “second banana” to Stone.

While conversing with host Jess Lucero, Gluck shared that Bynes “didn’t audition” and “was one of the few people who didn’t audition on that movie.”

Singing praises of the 40-year-old retired American actress, he said, “She was great on that set. It was kind of tough, I think, for her because she was a huge star and then she had to play, like, a second banana to Em.”

In addition to Stone and Bynes, Easy A had an ensemble cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci, Penn Badgley, Patricia Clarkson, Aly Michalka, and others.

It is pertinent to mention that Amanda Bynes left the entertainment industry and started living a private life shortly after Easy A, as she has faced legal troubles, mental health, and substance abuse issues. She also spent time in mental health facilities and was placed under the conservatorship of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes.