Karol G details how ‘losing so much weight’ is affecting her muscles

Karol G just admitted how she needs to keep her wardrobe updated as she keeps "losing so much weight" with her high-energy performances.

In a recent appearance on The New York Times' Popcast podcast, the Colombian singer-songwriter recalled how she did months of training before the start of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tour.

"I'm always dancing, singing, going side to side to every place. So that was the first thing that I had to be focused on: my physical preparation for the show," she said. "Almost every week or every two weeks I have to do adjustments to my wardrobe because I'm losing so much weight."

The Ay, Dios Mío! star, born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, went on to joke that losing so much weight is "horrible" because it's impacting her muscles.

"I have to say it's horrible because I'm fighting to get my muscles in my point," the 35-year-old further mentioned.

Karol continued, "But no, it is like so hard doing that amount of cardio... And then after the show, I spend an hour and a half more. I stay, and I do the cold plunge."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the music artist also reflected on the pressure she feels to represent Colombia on the world stage.

"I was a little overwhelmed (on) the road because I wanted to put like everything together," she admitted.

"Like me as a woman in the industry, there's always going to be that message for me (about) how I can empower women to do whatever they want to do, but at the same time, I want to show the world who Carolina is. And at the same time, I want to represent my Latinos. It's joy, but the joy comes after. But in the process, all the time, you're questioning yourself,” the Tusa hitmaker explained.

It is pertinent to mention that most recently, Karol G has a series of concerts lined up for the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia for the rest of the year.