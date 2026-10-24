Jade Thirlwall makes bombshell statement about her upcoming music

Jade Thirlwall recently got candid and hinted at the kind of music she is planning to create.

In her recent interview with NME, the 33-year-old English singer revealed that her next music will be “bold and brave.”

Voicing her thoughts, Thirlwall said, "I can't say too much without giving it away, but it's just very honest again about my experiences this year, whatever I've been going through and still brave, bold and a bit of pop punch to the face."

She went on to share that she, along with Mike Sabbath, a renowned American record producer, songwriter, and musician, has been occupied with wiring over the summer.

The Secret Love Song hitmaker quipped, “We've been doing a lot over the summer in between the little breaks and the festival run.”

"I've been getting in the studio with him, writing what we can, and I'm going to LA in a couple of weeks to start solidifying what this is going to sound like.

"It's still kind of early stages, but I love the writing process and it's even better to do it with mates and people who you feel really comfortable with,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Jade Thirlwall stepped into the world of music at the age of 15 and then shot to fame as a member of the girl group Little Mix.